Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Lodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lodge

Notice

Jean Lodge Notice
LODGE Jean
(née Redfearn) Richard and family would like
to sincerely thank all
relatives, friends and neighbours
for their kind expressions
of sympathy, messages
and cards of condolence,
floral tributes and donations
received during their recent
sad bereavement.
Grateful thanks to:
The Revd Martin Naylor
for his comforting words
at the funeral service.
Jackie for her catering and
Hanging Heaton Cricket Club
for their hospitality.
Andrew of
Eric F Box Funeral Directors
for his help and
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -