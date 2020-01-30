|
|
|
LODGE Jean
(née Redfearn) Richard and family would like
to sincerely thank all
relatives, friends and neighbours
for their kind expressions
of sympathy, messages
and cards of condolence,
floral tributes and donations
received during their recent
sad bereavement.
Grateful thanks to:
The Revd Martin Naylor
for his comforting words
at the funeral service.
Jackie for her catering and
Hanging Heaton Cricket Club
for their hospitality.
Andrew of
Eric F Box Funeral Directors
for his help and
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020