POLLITT Jean On 15th May 2020 peacefully at Roberttown Care Home, Jean, aged 86 years, formerly of Mirfield.
Beloved Wife of the late Eddie and
a dearly loved and sadly missed Auntie of Paul, Robert, Martin, Great-Auntie and a dear friend
to Carol, Nellie, Des, Emma and
to all who knew her.
Given the current circumstances there will be a private service
with a memorial service to be
arranged at a later date.
Enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, Mackness Funeral Home.
Tel; 01484 542255
Jean's family would like to say
a Heartfelt Thank you to all the carers at Roberttown Care Home for the care and attention they gave her during her stay.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020