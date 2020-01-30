|
|
|
Roebuck nee Stubbs
Jean On 23rd January 2020, peacefully at The Radcliffe Nursing Home,
of Thornhill, aged 89 years,
Jean, beloved wife of the late Clarrie, much loved mum of
Mick, Andy and Graham,
very dear mother-in-law of
Angela, Lynn and Ruth,
a dearly loved grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 10th February 2020 at 12.30pm. Relatives and friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Versus Arthritis.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020