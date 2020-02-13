Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Notice

Jean Roebuck Notice
ROEBUCK Jean Michael, Andrew and Graham would like to convey their most sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of
Versus Arthritis received following the sad loss of their beloved mum.
Thanks also to the staff of Radcliffe Residential Home for their
kindness and care and to
Rev Ann Pollard for her
comforting words and prayers
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 13, 2020
