|
|
|
SIDLE JEAN On 2nd April 2020,
at her home in Birstall,
aged 82 years, Jean,
loving wife of the late Alan,
beloved mum of Jane and Richard,
dear mother in law
of Paul and Suzanne,
precious grandma of Rebecca
and the late Jessica and
proud great-grandma of Emily.
Due to the ongoing restrictions,
a private family ceremony will be held to say goodbye to Jean on Wednesday 22nd April 2020.
In the summer a celebration of
her life and love will be held
for all who knew her to attend.
Thank you for your lovely comments on Facebook,
cards and letters.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020