|
|
|
SIDLE Jean Jane, Richard and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and condolences following the recent sad loss of Jean.
Thanks also to doctor Lawson
at Wellington House Surgery
for his care and attention,
also Mr Paul Simpson for his
comforting words at the funeral
service and to Hunts florist,
Morley for the beautiful
floral tributes.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for their
care and support throughout.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020