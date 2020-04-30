|
|
|
THORNTON née Bland
formerly Hemingway
Jean Elizabeth Former proprietor of Stitches
On 21st April 2020,
suddenly, in hospital,
of Shaw Cross, Dewsbury
aged 70 years, Jean,
deeply loved wife of Barry,
dearly loved mum of
Tracey and Andrew,
also step-mum to
Darren and David,
very dear mother in law of
Darren, Jodie, Claire and Sally,
beloved grandma of
Callum, Korban, Lucy,
Nathan, Emily and Evie,
much loved sister of
Janet, Diane and David,
a dear sister in law, auntie
and niece of Ethel.
A private family ceremony
will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Saturday
16th May 2020 at 11.40am.
Those not able to attend
may watch via a webcast
(all enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476)
Donations in memory of Jean
may be sent to The Forget
Me Not Children's Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020