|
|
|
Trafford Jean Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9th June 2020 at Pinderfields Hospital.
Jean, aged 93 years, of Thornhill Lees, formerly of Chickenley,
is now reunited with her loving
and much loved husband Frank. Beloved mum of Ann, Jim, Pat and Chris and dear mother-in-law to Robert, John and Alison.
Dear grandma of Lisa, Julie, Richard and James and cherished
great-grandma of Daniel, Katie, Luke, Mason, Lyla, Daisy,
Brogan and Dion.
Due to current restrictions,
Jean's funeral will be a private family occasion.
All Enquiries to Coop Fueralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel - 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020