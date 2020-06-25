Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Trafford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Trafford

Notice Condolences

Jean Trafford Notice
Trafford Jean Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9th June 2020 at Pinderfields Hospital.
Jean, aged 93 years, of Thornhill Lees, formerly of Chickenley,
is now reunited with her loving
and much loved husband Frank. Beloved mum of Ann, Jim, Pat and Chris and dear mother-in-law to Robert, John and Alison.
Dear grandma of Lisa, Julie, Richard and James and cherished
great-grandma of Daniel, Katie, Luke, Mason, Lyla, Daisy,
Brogan and Dion.
Due to current restrictions,
Jean's funeral will be a private family occasion.
All Enquiries to Coop Fueralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel - 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -