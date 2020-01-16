|
|
|
WARDEN JEAN On January 11th peacefully at Lindley Grange Nursing Home, Huddersfield, aged 86 years, formerly of Heckmondwike.
Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff, dear Mum of Christine and Carole, mum in law of Mike and Paul and much loved grandma of Neil, Jenny, Matthew and Andrew.
Funeral service at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday January 22nd at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
The Alzheimer's Society can be made at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020