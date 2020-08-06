|
|
|
BENNETT née Hinchliffe
Jeannette On 27th July 2020,
at Garlands, Heckmondwike,
aged 72 years, Jeannette,
beloved partner of
the late David Garside,
much loved mum
of Mark and Karen.
Due to the current guidelines,
a service by invitation only
will be held at Huddersfield
Crematorium on Monday
17th August 2020 at 11.30am.
Donations in memory of
Jeannette may be made online
to The British Lung Foundation.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
01924 454476
Published in Batley News on Aug. 6, 2020