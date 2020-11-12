|
CHADWICK (nee Lawton)
Jennifer On 2nd November, Jennifer,
aged 80, fell asleep peacefully
at Dewsbury District Hospital,
with her children at her side.
Loving wife of Ernest,
devoted mum of Howard and Helen, dear mother-in-law
of Rosemary and John and also
a sadly missed sister-in-law
and good friend to many.
A private service will be
held on 27th November
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Donations, in memory of Jennifer, may be made online to the Cats Protection League or the Salvation Army both of which were causes close to her heart.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Joseph Sheard Funeral Home,
Mirfield. Tel 01924 492219
A heartfelt thank you to all
the staff on Ward 8 and also to Julie Barker for their kindness, care and support that they have given to Jennifer and her family during a difficult and sad time.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020