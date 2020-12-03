|
Chadwick Jennifer
(nee Lawton) Following the passing of Jennifer Chadwick, Ernest and family would like to say thank you to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their help and support
during this sad time.
We would like to extend thanks to the Salvation Army who have been friends of the family for many years. In particular,
special thanks go to Andy, who led the funeral service, and Mavis and Annie who provided poignant moments of reflection
during the service.
Thank you also to Becky and her colleagues at Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors for their exemplary work and kindness.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020