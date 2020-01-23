Home

Jim Swallow
Swallow Jim Suddenly, after a short illness,
at HRI on 19th January,
aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Brenda. Loving Dad of Ann and David and Father-in-law of Elaine. Adored Grandad of Lewis,
Fay and Charlie.
A celebration of Jim's
life will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 3rd February at 1:15pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be made at the crematorium
to benefit RNLI and
Guide Dogs for the Blind.
For further details contact
Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike
Tel. 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020
