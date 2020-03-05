|
|
|
Booth Joan (Formerly of Heckmondwike and Gomersal)
Peacefully at home following a short illness, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gerrard Booth, mum to Stephen and Michael, mother in law to Sharon and the late Catherine, also a much loved grandma to Emma and Connor.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough, Woodlands Drive, YO12 6QN on Friday 20th March at 11.15 a.m. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made following the service to
St Catherine's Hospice
and Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Resting peacefully at B Bernard & Sons, 1-5 Prospect Road, Scarborough Y012 7JP
Tel 01723 501001
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020