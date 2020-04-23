|
|
|
Chadwick Joan Glenys 04.04.2020
JOHN
15.04.2020
R I P
It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Joan and John Chadwick recently of Shepley, and formerly of Batley.
Very much loved parents, grandparents, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, cousin and friend.
A joint private ceremony will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 24th April 2020.
It is hoped that a memorial service will be held at St Mary's RC Church, Batley when the current restrictions are lifted.
Thank you to everyone for their support, care shown, flowers and cards received during this
most difficult time.
Donations in memory of
Joan & John may be made online for the benefit of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice & NSPCC.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020