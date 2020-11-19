|
|
|
Cowburn Joan Formerly of Alexandra Street, Hightown, and latterly
Birch Park Care Home, Cleckheaton, passed peacefully at Calderdale Royal Infirmary on Wednesday 11th November 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy Cowburn, loving mum of Yvonne, David, Michael and Andrew, much loved nana of Suzy, Ashley, Benjamin, Oliver, Jenny and Jake and great-nana of Amelie.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family Funeral Service will take place at
Dewsbury Crematorium on Monday 30th November.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike
Tel - 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020