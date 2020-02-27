|
|
|
FIELD NEE LENTON
JOAN On 3rd February 2020 at her home in Barnsley, aged 84 years, Joan, very much loved wife of the late Stanley William Field.
Joan, proud ward sister at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, born in Batley and happily married to Stan for many years.
She will be much missed by her
friends and colleagues.
Funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Horbury on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 1.45pm, followed by interment in Horbury Cemetery.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of
Rest or if preferred donations in her memory may be given for the benefit of Guide Dogs for the Blind (Barnsley area).
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020