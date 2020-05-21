Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Joan Haigh

Joan Haigh Notice
Haigh Joan
(née Rawson) Peacefully at Hartshead Manor Nursing Home on 15th May 2020 aged 93 years
and formerly of Strawberry Avenue, Liversedge.
The beloved wife of the late Alan and a dearly loved mum of John, Anne and Cathryn, very dear mother-in-law of Pamela, Colin and George. A much loved grandma of Mark, Clair and her husband John, Mathew and his wife Wing and Sarah. Loved great grandma and nana to Emily, Joshua, Hannah, Katie and Thomas. Also a loving sister of Joyce and a dear auntie.
A private family service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020
