HEWITT NEE BOWNESS
JOAN On 27th March 2020,
after a long illness at her home in Mirfield, aged 78 years, Joan, loving and much loved wife of John, mother of Susan, Andrew, Simon and Justin, mother in law of Philip, Cathy, Odelle and Michelle, also dearly loved nanny and
great-grandma, sister and auntie.
Due to the present circumstances a private family funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Joan may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice and
The Marie Curie Nurses.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020