David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Joan Mason

Mason Joan In hospital on 14th December 2019 aged 99 years following a short illness. Joan, late of Saint Peg lane, Cleckheaton and formerly of Hightown.
The loved wife of the late Irwin.
The funeral service will take place at Saint John's Church, Cleckheaton on Thursday
9th January at 12.15pm and will be followed by private committal. Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for Saint John's Church and The Stroke Association for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020
