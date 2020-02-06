|
|
|
Mirfin Joan
née Brook Peacefully at home on
30th January 2020, aged 84 years and of Liversedge.
The beloved wife of Harry,
dearly loved mum of
Chris, Suzanne and Jill,
very dear mother-in-law
to Myrna and Steve.
Also a devoted and much loved gran to Jimena, Matias, James, Thomas and Christina.
The service will take place at
All Saints Church, Roberttown
on Thursday 13th February 2020
at 1.30pm and will be followed by a private family committal.
Would friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
however, if desired, donations in lieu would be appreciated for the family's chosen charities for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Cleckheaton
Tel 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020