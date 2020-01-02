|
|
|
Oliver Joan Barbara
Formerly Shortland
nee Hammerton On 17th December 2019,
whilst in the safe care of
Manor Park Nursing Home in Castleford, of Roberttown,
aged 91 years, Joan Barbara, dearly loved wife of John Connolly Oliver and formerly of the late Harry Shortland, beloved mother of the late Barbara Lesley,
step-mother of Alison Stroud
and adored mother in law
of Tony Wood.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 2.45pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Joan may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020