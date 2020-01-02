Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Oliver

Notice Condolences

Joan Oliver Notice
Oliver Joan Barbara
Formerly Shortland
nee Hammerton On 17th December 2019,
whilst in the safe care of
Manor Park Nursing Home in Castleford, of Roberttown,
aged 91 years, Joan Barbara, dearly loved wife of John Connolly Oliver and formerly of the late Harry Shortland, beloved mother of the late Barbara Lesley,
step-mother of Alison Stroud
and adored mother in law
of Tony Wood.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 2.45pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.

No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Joan may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -