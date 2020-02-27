|
|
|
SMITH Joan On February 21st, peacefully at Hartshead Manor Care Home, aged 89 years.
The dearly loved and loving wife
of the late James and beloved mother of Lynne, Elaine and Graham. Dear mother in law of Stephen and Jane and a devoted and much loved grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday March 5th at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for Guide Dogs
for the Blind can be
made after the service.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020