TINGLE "nee Tulley"
Joan It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joan Tingle on 23rd March at Priestly Care Home, Birstall. Joan, aged 89.
Loving and loved wife
of the late Fred,
devoted mum to the late Geraldine, and Margaret, Brendan, Simon, Christopher, Maria, Joanne, Matthew and Paul. A very dear mum in law, grandma, great and great great grandma and a good friend to many.
A huge thank you to Priestly Care Home, the love and attention given to Joan was exemplary, thanks to Wellington House GP's, who treated mum with respect
and care always.
Due to the current situation there will be a graveside service only with a maximum of 10 attendees.
However, donations to Dementia Care can be forwarded to Gateway Funeral Services
Any enquiries to
Gateway on 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020