Joanne Marsden Notice
Marsden Joanne Peacefully on 14th February 2020, surrounded by her family,
aged 62 years.
The beloved wife of Keith,
much loved daughter of Barbara, dear sister to Colin, sister-in-law to Irene. Also a loving aunt of Damon, Alyx, Elyza and Kaleb.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 9th March at 11.15am. Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the Family's chosen charity, for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
At Jo's request please feel free to wear bright, colourful clothing.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020
