|
|
|
Higgins (nee Wilke)
Johanna (Joan) Agnes
(Retired Teacher, Dewsbury) On 4th October 2020, after a short illness, aged 85 years, Joan, beloved wife of the late Bernard, much loved mother of Gerald, Monica, Peter and Anne-Marie,
a dearly loved mother-in-law, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend.
Due to the current guidelines,
a private Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's RC Church, Batley Carr, on
Friday 23rd October 2020
at 11.30am, followed by
a private committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
The funeral will be live streamed.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors Tel 01924 454476.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Joan may be made online or sent to the Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Age UK (Calderdale and Kirklees).
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020