Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna Higgins

Notice

Johanna Higgins Notice
HIGGINS Johanna Agnes
"JOAN" Gerald, Monica, Peter,
Ann-Marie and families convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of
Age UK (Kirklees) received following the sad loss of a much loved mum and grandma.

Sincere thanks to the Dr's & staff of Calder View Surgery, Dewsbury District Hospital and Fr Jonathan Hart for his comforting words at the funeral service.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -