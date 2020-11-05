|
HIGGINS Johanna Agnes
"JOAN" Gerald, Monica, Peter,
Ann-Marie and families convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of
Age UK (Kirklees) received following the sad loss of a much loved mum and grandma.
Sincere thanks to the Dr's & staff of Calder View Surgery, Dewsbury District Hospital and Fr Jonathan Hart for his comforting words at the funeral service.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020