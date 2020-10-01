|
|
|
ALLEN JOHN LEWIS Died peacefully at home
on Sunday 27th September,
aged 81 years.
Much loved Husband of Elaine,
loving Dad to
Susan, Vicky and David,
adored Grandad to Emma, Jack,
Megan, Holly, Charlie and Mia.
John will be sadly missed by
family and friends,
he was a much admired
friend to many especially from Gledholt Male Voice Choir and
St Andrew's Methodist Church, Mirfield. Following a committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium,
there will be a private service at
St Andrew's Methodist Church,
Mirfield on Monday 12th October
at 2.15pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Action for Children.
All enquiries to
Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors,
Mirfield, Tel; 01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020