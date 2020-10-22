|
ALLEN John Lewis Elaine, Vicky, David and family would like to thank all friends and relatives for their kindness and support at this sad time. We have been overwhelmed by the number of cards and messages of sympathy. With special thanks to Steven Daniel for such a personal service, to Gledholt choir for their show of support and their music and to the many others who worked to make it a memorable day. Thank you to all that donated to Action for Children and to Joseph Sheards for their care and compassion.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020