|
|
|
Bates John Peter On 24th June 2020, at his home, with his family at his side,
aged 63 years, John,
dearly loved husband of Linda, loving and much loved dad of Richard, Dawn, Sarah, Amanda, John, Laura and Thomas,
a dear father in law, beloved grandad and great grandad,
a dear brother, brother in law
and uncle.
Due to the current guidance a family ceremony will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 6th July 2020 at 12 noon. Those not able to attend
can watch the webcast using
the link supplied by
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Donations in memory of John
may be made on-line to
Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on July 2, 2020