Blakeley John Bernard On 15th July 2020, at his home
in Thornhill, aged 91 years,
Bernard, very much loved
husband of Marion,
dearly loved and respected dad
of Gillian, Nigel and Andy,
father in law of Graham, Rose
and Janet, beloved pop-pop
to all his grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Due to the current guidelines
a private family ceremony will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 31st July 2020 at 1pm.
No flowers by request,
donations in Bernard's memory may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the
benefit of the PDSA.
Published in Batley News on July 23, 2020