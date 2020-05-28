|
Brackenbury John Robin On 18th May 2020 at
Kirkwood Hospice with his family around him, Robin, aged 87,
of Howden Clough.
Much loved Husband of Iris. Loved Dad of Keith and Father-in-law of Ann. Adored Grandad of Nichola and her husband Ross, and Matthew and his wife Catherine and a cherished Grandad Robin of Oliver, Isla, Grace and Thomas.
Cremation to take place
with close family only due to current restrictions.
Donations in memory of Robin
may be sent to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020