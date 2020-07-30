Home

Broscombe John Stuart On 23rd July 2020, at his home in Upper Hopton, aged 84 years, John, loving and much loved husband of the late Sue,
dearly loved dad of Mark and James, dear father in law of
Maria and Sarah, a very dear brother in law, uncle and friend.

Due to the current
guidelines a funeral service by invitation only will be held at
St John's Upper Hopton on Monday 10th August 2020, at 10.30am, followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations
in memory of John may be
made online to The RNLI.
Those wishing to donate
packets of seeds for
Hopton in Bloom may do so.
Published in Batley News on July 30, 2020
