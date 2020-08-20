|
|
|
BROSCOMBE JOHN STEWART Mark, Maria, James, Sarah & Joyce would like to convey their most grateful thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours, music colleagues and the wonderful Upper Hopton Community for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers & seeds, cards and donations for the benefit of the RNLI, received following the sudden sad loss of John. Sincere thanks to the cancer specialist teams for their support, also to Rev Hugh Baker and Rev Helen Butler for their visits, prayers and comfort
at this time.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020