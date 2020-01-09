|
|
|
Clough John Derek On 1st January 2020, at his home in Birstall, aged 91 years,
Derek, loving husband of Sandra, dear father of Kenneth,
Carol-Anne and Peter and
step-dad of Nik, Nicola and Michael, also a loved grandad
and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 9.45am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Derek
may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of
St Paulinus RC Church Funds.
"PS. Margaret Watson - I've gone"
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020