|
|
|
DEWHIRST John On the 28th May 2020,
at Pinderfields Hospital following an illness which he bore privately and bravely, John slipped away peacefully aged 77 years.
The much loved and loving husband of Christine,
a devoted and proud dad of Emma and Tom, a wonderful role model and completely adored by his grandchildren Keely,
Aimee and Harry, a very dear brother to Enid and a great friend to all who knew him.
Private family funeral will take place on the 17th June 2020,
the cortege to pass
Spen Victoria Cricket Club
at 9.45am for those wishing to
bid him farewell.
A celebration of his life to follow once circumstances permit.
Donations in John's memory can be made to the following account using John Dewhirst as the payment reference.
Sort Code 05-03-73
Account No 30435742.
Alternatively donations in the form of cheque payable to
Spen Victoria CB&AC can be posted to Spen Victoria CB&AC Spen Lane Gomersal, BD19 4PJ.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020