FIRTH John Peacefully at Fieldhead Court Care Home on 1st January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Andrew and Lisa, father-in-law of Bev and Andy. Grandad of Jamie.
A celebration of
John's life will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 11:15am.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the Crematorium to benefit Batley Food Bank.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020