Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Resources
More Obituaries for John Firth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Firth

Notice Condolences

John Firth Notice
FIRTH John Peacefully at Fieldhead Court Care Home on 1st January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Andrew and Lisa, father-in-law of Bev and Andy. Grandad of Jamie.
A celebration of
John's life will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 11:15am.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the Crematorium to benefit Batley Food Bank.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -