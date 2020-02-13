Home

Glover John On 8th February 2020, peacefully at his home, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, aged 73 years, John,
much loved and loving husband of Dot, dearly loved dad of James and Jonathan, dear father-in-law of Michelle and Sarah and
cherished grandad of Shauna, Charlie, Harry, Oliver and Tia.

Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 24th February 2020 at 10:30am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection provided or sent
to the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Ocular Melanoma Charity.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 13, 2020
