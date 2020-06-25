Home

HARRIS JOHN MICHAEL On 19th June 2020,
whilst in the safe care of
Spen Court, Heckmondwike,
of Mirfield, aged 75 years,
Michael, very much loved
husband of Janet,
loving step-dad of Helen,
a loved grandad,
dearly loved brother of Lesley,
a dear brother in law,
uncle and great-uncle.
Due to the current guidelines
a private family ceremony will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations in Michael's memory
may be sent to
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Happy Memories Group at St Andrew's Church, Mirfield.
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020
