HENRY John Anthony On 19th November 2020,
in Pinderfields Hospital,
of Liversedge, aged 86 years,
John, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Michael, Christine, Paul, Alison, Carmel and Matthew, a very dear and loved grandad to Tommy, Claire, Lisa, Laura and Cameron. Also dear uncle to Christopher, David, Jacqueline and Richard.

Mr Henry will be received into Holy Spirit RC Church on
Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 4pm. Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on
Friday 4th December 2020 at 9.15am followed by interment at Liversedge Cemetery.

In conjunction with current guidelines the services will be private and by invitation only,
but anyone wishing to show
their respects are welcome to stand outside the church at
the end of the service.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC).

R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020
