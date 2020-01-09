|
|
|
Hirst John Passed away at home after a long illness bravely borne, 1st January 2020.
Much loved Husband of Pat.
Beloved Dad of Kate and Moira, loved Father in Law of Ron and Joel and Grandad to Alfie, Tommy, Annie and Wilf. Loved Brother,
Brother in Law and Uncle.
Funeral will be held on
Friday 24th January 11.00 a.m
at St Marys, Batley followed by interment at Batley Cemetery.
Family flowers only, but a
collection plate will be at church for Kirkwood Hospice who looked after John so compassionately.
Peace at last.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020