|
|
|
HODDINOTT John Barry Sadly, on the 13th March at Dewsbury District Hospital, John, aged 83 years of Mirfield.
Much loved cousin,
uncle and friend.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd March, 10.30am at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu for the
Good Life Dogs Charity, if desired.
All enquiries to
Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors, Mirfield, Tel; 01924 492219
Owing to the coronavirus,
there will be no reception
after the service.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020