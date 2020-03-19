Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Mirfield
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492 219
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hoddinott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hoddinott

Notice Condolences

John Hoddinott Notice
HODDINOTT John Barry Sadly, on the 13th March at Dewsbury District Hospital, John, aged 83 years of Mirfield.
Much loved cousin,
uncle and friend.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd March, 10.30am at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu for the
Good Life Dogs Charity, if desired.
All enquiries to
Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors, Mirfield, Tel; 01924 492219
Owing to the coronavirus,
there will be no reception
after the service.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -