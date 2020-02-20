|
|
|
LOCKWOOD JOHN On 16th February 2020,
in hospital, of Chickenley,
aged 81 years, John,
a beloved father, father in law,
grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 5th March 2020
at 1.15pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Flowers will be received
or if preferred donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of
The Royal British Legion.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020