Lord John On 16th July 2020, in hospital,
of Heckmondwike,
aged 85 years, John,
dearly loved husband of Freda,
loving and much loved dad of Katherine and her husband John and proud grandad of Hannah, Kimberly and Molly.
John will be received into
Holy Spirit RC Church,
Heckmondwike on
Monday 27th July 2020 at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 28th July 2020
at 10.30am, followed by a
private committal.
Due to the current guidelines the ceremony will be invitation only.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory, may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation.
R I P
Published in Batley News on July 23, 2020