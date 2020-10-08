Home

John Lyons Notice
LYONS John On 3rd October 2020,
at home in Birstall,
aged 80 years,
John, dearly loved and sadly missed Husband to the late Rita, Dad to Simon & Rebecca,
Grandad to Joseph and a well loved friend to many.

Requiem Mass will be held at St.Mary's R C Church, Batley on Tuesday 20th October, followed by a Committal Service at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.

Donations in John's memory can be given direct to 'Marie Curie'
( www.mariecurie.org.uk ).

Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020
