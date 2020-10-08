|
LYONS John On 3rd October 2020,
at home in Birstall,
aged 80 years,
John, dearly loved and sadly missed Husband to the late Rita, Dad to Simon & Rebecca,
Grandad to Joseph and a well loved friend to many.
Requiem Mass will be held at St.Mary's R C Church, Batley on Tuesday 20th October, followed by a Committal Service at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Donations in John's memory can be given direct to 'Marie Curie'
( www.mariecurie.org.uk ).
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020