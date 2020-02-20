|
McKENNA
John Lee Sadly, on the 6th February at Bradford Royal Infirmary,
John, aged 46 years,
formerly of Mirfield.
Dearly beloved son of Kathryn
and the late Austin, treasured grandson of Doreen and the late Trevor. Respected by David and good friend of Tony and Charlotte.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 24th February, 1.15pm at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu for
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare incorp Joseph Sheards, Mirfield Tel; 01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020