Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
10:00
Our Lady and St Paulinus RC Church
Dewsbury
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Dewsbury Cemetery
John Quinn Notice
Quinn John On 20th June 2020,
at Manorcroft NH, previously of Eastborough and of Scout Hill, aged 77 years, John, dearly loved husband of the late Maureen, dearly loved dad of Shaun, Mark, Elizabeth and the late Jane,
a dear father in law, a beloved grandad, great-grandad, godfather, and also a very
dear brother of Martin,
brother in law and uncle.

Due to current guidelines a funeral service with restricted attendance will be held at Our Lady and
St Paulinus RC Church, Dewsbury on Monday 13th July 2020 at 10.00am followed by interment
at Dewsbury Cemetery.
Those unable to attend the church ceremony will be welcome to gather in the cemetery.

Donations in John's memory
may be made on-line to
Kirkwood Hospice.

RIP
Published in Batley News on July 2, 2020
