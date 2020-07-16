|
|
|
Quinn John The family of the late John Quinn convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and generous donations for the benefit of
Kirkwood Hospice received following the sad loss
of a much loved dad.
Thanks to the staff of
Manorcroft NH, North Road
Suite Surgery and Dewsbury Hospital for their care and to
Fr Nicholas Hird for his visits
and words of comfort at
this most difficult time.
Finally, to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 16, 2020