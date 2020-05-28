Home

John Scaife

Notice Condolences

John Scaife Notice
SCAIFE John Bryan On 26th May 2020,
peacefully at Southfield Court Care Home and late of Kirkheaton
Bryan, aged 82 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Nancy, much loved dad of Graham and Karen, a proud grandad and great grandad of Charlotte, Kayleb and Jacey and a very dear brother and uncle.

A private cremation will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium
on Thursday 11th June.
Any enquiries to Radcliffe Funeral Service, The Lindens, New Road, Kirkheaton, HD5 0JB.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020
